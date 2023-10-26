Laxman likely to be in-charge for Australia T20I series

IMAGE: Post the ODI World Cup, VVS Laxman is likely to travel with the team as head coach for the Australia series. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman could be in-charge of the Indian team for the five-match T20 International series against Australia, which will start within a week after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup.

Head coach Rahul Dravid's contract will run its course at the end of the World Cup and obviously the BCCI has the option of requesting the former India captain to reapply as the board will have to reinvite applications for the post following the norm.

It will be interesting to see if 51-year-old Dravid wants to continue as head coach of the national team, which involves extensive travelling and constant pressure.

There is a possibility that Dravid, who has previously coached IPL teams like Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, might return to the T20 league fold which has 10 teams.

But it is highly likely that Dravid, as well as the entire squad save Suryakumar Yadav, will be given much-needed rest after a gruelling campaign in which they had to travel more than 10,000 kms across the country.

"VVS Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul has taken a break and same thing is likely to continue for the series just after the World Cup," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

In case fresh applications are invited, Laxman could be a very strong candidate as BCCI has created a process, where the person in charge of NCA and knows the system and pathways inside out, is prepared for the role.

Most of the members in the T20 squad for the Australia series will comprise of players, who were part of the T20 series in the West Indies, Ireland and the Asian Games as the big boys like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah will be given a break to freshen up for the big ticket series against South Africa where India play three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests.

The five-match T20 series against Australia will begin in Visakhapatnam on November 23.