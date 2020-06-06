Laxman and Sehwag's mutual admiration club

June 06, 2020 10:43 IST

‘Laxman made wonderful contribution to Indian cricket’

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag on Friday said that former cricketer VVS Laxman has made wonderful contribution to Indian cricket.

Sehwag while replying to Laxman's tweet termed him as 'one of the nicest guys'.

Laxman had shared a photo of Sehwag as part of his initiative of paying tribute to his teammates who influenced him immensely.

The right-handed batsman had heaped praise on Sehwag for his self-belief and positivity and termed him as one of the most destructive openers in the history of Test cricket.

"Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, @virendersehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru’s immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious." tweeted Laxman in Sehwag's praise.

Replying to Laxman's tweet, Sehwag said," You have been a great friend and made such wonderful contribution to Indian Cricket and are one of the nicest guys, Bhrata."

Sehwag announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in October 2015.

In 104 matches long Test career, Sehwag scored 8586 runs at an impressive average of 49.34. He also scored 23 centuries and 32 fifties in a 12-year long stint in the longest format.

He smashed the fastest Test triple-century of just 278 deliveries to join Don Bradman and Brian Lara in the list of players to score two triples. He made 319 off 304 balls against South Africa at Chennai in 2008 with 42 fours and five sixes.

Laxman has been paying tribute to his teammates who had an influence on him and his career. Apart from Sehwag, he has so far paid tribute to Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Javagal Srinath.