News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Malinga appointed Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach

Malinga appointed Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 03, 2022 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lasith Malinga served as the fast bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals in the recently-concluded IPL 2022, as they finished runners up to Gujarat Titans. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Legendary pacer Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the bowling strategy coach for the white-ball leg of Sri Lanka's home series against Australia, starting next week.

 

A white ball legend in his own right and one of the greatest T20 bowlers, the 38-year-old had held the same role with the national team when the team toured Australia in February this year for a white ball series.

"Malinga, during the tour, will support Sri Lanka's bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans," a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) press release said.

While Sri Lanka had lost the series 4-1, the bowlers managed to limit the scoring with the Australian batters restricted to a high total of 164/6 across the five games.

"Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series," the release added.

Malinga retired from all forms of the game in 2021.

He served as the fast bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals in the recently-concluded IPL 2022, as they finished runners up to Gujarat Titans.

Sri Lanka play three T20Is, followed by five ODIs in Colombo and Pallekele.

Post the limited overs series, the two sides will play two a couple of Tests against in Galle.

The three-match T20 series is set to begin in Colombo on June 7.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
A Test debut to remember
A Test debut to remember
'Ravi was a very streetsmart cricketer'
'Ravi was a very streetsmart cricketer'
WATCH! Bandon Mein Tha Dum!
WATCH! Bandon Mein Tha Dum!
Raveena, Anup Jalota Sing For KK
Raveena, Anup Jalota Sing For KK
When Mrunal's Tempted By An Apple...
When Mrunal's Tempted By An Apple...
Bachchans And Saiyami In New Balki Film
Bachchans And Saiyami In New Balki Film
After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi now tests Covid positive
After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi now tests Covid positive

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Jimmy Anderson Follows Lala Amarnath...

Jimmy Anderson Follows Lala Amarnath...

SEE: Lord's Salutes Warney

SEE: Lord's Salutes Warney

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances