News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lord's Salutes Warney

Lord's Salutes Warney

By Rediff Cricket
June 03, 2022 06:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shane Warne

IMAGE: A tribute to Shane Warne on Day 1 of the First Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's, June 2, 2022. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images
 

Lord's rose as one to pay tribute to the late great Shane Warne on day one of the first Test between England and New Zealand.

Warne passed away in Thailand in March, with the opening Test of the English summer seeing the former leg-spinner's life and career remembered.

Shane Warne

IMAGE: England and New Zealand cricketers pay tribute to Shane Warne after the 23rd over. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

]

Warne wore the No 23 shirt during his playing days, in honour of his childhood hero, Australian rules footballer Dermott Brereton, and the Lord's tribute commenced after 23 overs had been bowled.

On a day of tributes to a man who took 708 wickets in 145 Tests, players of both teams lined side by side and the capacity crowd at the venue stood up as one before breaking into a 23-second applause.

Earlier, the main commentary box at the Lord's media centre was renamed after Warne. 'To have a commentary box named after you at Lord's, where you tried to beat the old enemy, is a huge honour,' former Australia captain Mark Taylor noted on Sky Sports.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2022 Remembers Shane Warne
IPL 2022 Remembers Shane Warne
'Warne never showed that he was a big cricketer'
'Warne never showed that he was a big cricketer'
Family, friends say goodbye to Warne at private funeral
Family, friends say goodbye to Warne at private funeral
A Test debut to remember
A Test debut to remember
Nadal has another mountain to climb against Zverev
Nadal has another mountain to climb against Zverev
It would be cool to meet Queen Elizabeth, says Gauff
It would be cool to meet Queen Elizabeth, says Gauff
Hijab row in another K'taka college, 6 suspended
Hijab row in another K'taka college, 6 suspended

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Warne: Moments To Remember Him Forever

Warne: Moments To Remember Him Forever

When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home

When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances