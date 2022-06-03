News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » A Test debut to remember

A Test debut to remember

June 03, 2022 01:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Potts happy with emotional England debut

Matthew Potts

IMAGE: England's Matthew Potts celebrates with Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Blundell. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England pace bowler Matthew Potts said he had a 'bit of a tear' in his eye after picking up four wickets on his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday.

 

Potts, 23, dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for two to claim his first Test victim before removing Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Ajaz Patel as England bundled out New Zealand for 132 on the opening day of the first test.

The Durham paceman has been the outstanding bowler in the county championship this year, with 35 wickets at 18.57 each.

"It was a great debut. Nice to get some wickets early on to settle the nerve. We bowled aggressively and looked to take wickets," Potts told Sky Sports.

"A lot of my success is down to my family. It's a testament to their hard work as well as mine. It was a great kind of achievement. I'm really, really overwhelmed with it.

"A little bit of tear in the eye early on this morning and I can imagine my mum and dad would have had a tear in theirs as well."

England made an excellent start to their new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum with impressive bowling and slick catching, but a familiar batting collapse left them 116 for seven at the close, 16 runs behind New Zealand.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Ravi was a very streetsmart cricketer'
'Ravi was a very streetsmart cricketer'
PIX: Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj Wed
PIX: Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj Wed
Kohli Chills With A Cuppa
Kohli Chills With A Cuppa
Nadal has another mountain to climb against Zverev
Nadal has another mountain to climb against Zverev
It would be cool to meet Queen Elizabeth, says Gauff
It would be cool to meet Queen Elizabeth, says Gauff
Hijab row in another K'taka college, 6 suspended
Hijab row in another K'taka college, 6 suspended
Bihar gives nod for caste survey, allocates Rs 500 cr
Bihar gives nod for caste survey, allocates Rs 500 cr

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

England collapse leaves first Test evenly poised

England collapse leaves first Test evenly poised

WATCH! Bandon Mein Tha Dum!

WATCH! Bandon Mein Tha Dum!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances