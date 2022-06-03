News
Anderson Follows In Lala Amarnath's Footsteps

By Rediff Cricket
June 03, 2022 08:54 IST
James Anderson

IMAGE: England Captain Ben Stokes congratulates Jimmy Anderson after he had dismissed New Zealand batsman Kyle Jamieson, Lord's, June 2, 2022. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images
 

England fast bowler James Anderson returned to Test cricket against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday.

This was Anderson's comeback Test after being dropped in the previous series against the West Indies.

With England installing a new captain in Ben Stokes who teamed up with a new head coach in Brendon McCullum, England brought back two of their most prolific wicket-takers in Test cricket -- Anderson and Stuart Broad -- for the three-match New Zealand series at home that got underway on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Anderson, as he has done on numerous occasions, opened the attack for England and once he delivered the first ball of the contest, the seasoned campaigner became the oldest player to do so since India's Lala Amarnath.

Amarnath, India's first Test centurion and their first captain after Independence, was 41 when he opened the attack for India in 1952.

IMAGE: Jimmy celebrates Tom Latham's wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Anderson took 4/66 and combined with debutant pacer Matthew Potts who also took a four-fer in a sparkling first impression, to bowl out New Zealand for 132 in their first innings after the Kane Williamson-led side opted to bat first.

Anderson thrilled the spectators at Lord's by dismissing both openers Tom Latham and Will Young for 1 run each. The Kiwi batters were caught in the slip cordon by Jonny Bairstow. Jimmy later accounted for Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee.

Five of his first six overs were maidens.

Rediff Cricket
SEE: Lord's Salutes Warney
A Test debut to remember
WATCH! Bandon Mein Tha Dum!
'I want to sell my MFs to buy a home'
SEE: Lord's Salutes Warney
A Test debut to remember
Nadal has another mountain to climb against Zverev
