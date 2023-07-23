Lankan batter Thirimanne retires from international cricket

IMAGE: Lahiru Thirimanne dropped the curtains on a 13-year-long international career. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Sri Lanka batter Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement from international cricket after a long career.

Thirimanne took to social media on Saturday to announce end to his 13-year-old journey with cricket.

"Absolute honor to have the opportunity to represent the country. Thanks a lot for the 13 years of amazing memories and well wishes thru out my journey. See you on the other side," he wrote in his Instagram post.

The 33-year-old featured in 197 international matches for Sri Lanka and scored 5573 runs with seven hundred and 31 fifties.

"As a player I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland," he wrote in his Facebook post on Saturday.

"It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly.”

He thanked his coaches, teammates, physios, as well as, his fans who supported and encouraged him in his 13-year-old journey with cricket.

"I take this opportunity to thank the SLC members, my coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement. And my fans, supporters, journalists for all the love, support and motivation you have given me over these years. I am forever grateful to you all. Thank you to all of you who have supported me behind the scenes throughout my career," said the Sri Lankan batter.

After making his international debut in 2010, Thirimanne played 44 Tests, 127 ODIs, and 26 T20 Internationals. He featured in two ODI World Cups and three T20 World Cup campaigns, including Sri Lanka's victory in 2014. In five ODIs, he also served as Sri Lanka's captain.

The classy left-hander scored three Test centuries and four ODI hundreds during his ODI career and was part of Sri Lanka's side that defeated India in the final of the 2014 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Mirpur.

It was one of three T20 World Cup campaigns that Thirimanne featured in, while he also played a part in Sri Lanka's two most recent 50-over World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

Thirimanne's last match for Sri Lanka came in the second Test against India at Bengaluru in March last year where he fell cheaply for eight and zero.