News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Furious India captain slams 'pathetic' umpiring

Furious India captain slams 'pathetic' umpiring

Source: PTI
July 22, 2023 21:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harmanpreet Kaur terms umpiring 'pathetic' after tied third ODI against Bangladesh

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: India were all out of 225 in 49.3 overs and with the scores levelled. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

A livid India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not mince words in criticising the umpiring during the tied third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, terming it 'pathetic'.

India were bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs after Bangladesh posted their highest total in the 50-over format against India, scoring 225/4 batting first with Fargana Hoque (107) recording the first-ever ODI century for her country.

India opener Smriti Mandhana scored 59 at the top while middle-order batter Harleen Deol made 77, but India collapsed from 191 for four to 225 all out, losing the last six wickets for a mere 34 runs and had to settle for a tied three-match ODI series 1-1.

 

"I think (there is) a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet told the broadcaster after the match.

India's last pair of Jemimah Rodrigues (33 not out) and Meghna Singh (6) took the team close to win, but a contentious caught-behind decision against the latter seems to have added to India's woes.
Both Jemimah and Meghna looked unhappy with the caught-behind decision.

The India captain lashed out at the on-field umpires, Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanvir Ahmed -- both locals --, terming their umpiring as 'pathetic'.

Harmanpreet said, "They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between, we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were batting, but as I mentioned earlier, some pathetic umpiring was done."

"We are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," said the India captain, who hit the stumps with her bat in frustration and gestured towards the umpire when she was adjudged out leg-before for 14 off Nahida Akter.

The India captain praised Harleen Deol for her 77, which came off 108 balls with nine fours.

"She looked very promising in the last game, so we promoted her to bat freely and she took the opportunity with both hands. Jemi (Jemimah) was really good throughout the innings. She played well," she said.

"(It was a) good game, (a) lot of learning and lastly our High Commission from India is also there and I hope you could have invited him here, but that is also fine. And thank you sir for coming here," the India captain told the host broadcaster.

Bangladesh had earlier recorded their first-ever ODI win against India in the first match when they won by 40 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, but the visitors bounced back to defeat the hosts by 108 runs in the second game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
King Kohli Ends 5 Year Drought
King Kohli Ends 5 Year Drought
How Kohli gets 'charged up' in challenging times...
How Kohli gets 'charged up' in challenging times...
PICS: Kohli puts India in command with 29th Test ton
PICS: Kohli puts India in command with 29th Test ton
Uncle rebuffs Chirag Paswan's claim on Hajipur seat
Uncle rebuffs Chirag Paswan's claim on Hajipur seat
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3
Why talk only about Manipur, asks BJP; Oppn hits back
Why talk only about Manipur, asks BJP; Oppn hits back
Price hikes, lower input costs to aid auto firms' Q1
Price hikes, lower input costs to aid auto firms' Q1

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Trophy Shared! India, Bangladesh tie final ODI

Trophy Shared! India, Bangladesh tie final ODI

Tilak Varma Begins Caribbean Adventure

Tilak Varma Begins Caribbean Adventure

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances