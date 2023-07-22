Furious India captain slams 'pathetic' umpiring

Harmanpreet Kaur terms umpiring 'pathetic' after tied third ODI against Bangladesh

IMAGE: India were all out of 225 in 49.3 overs and with the scores levelled. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

A livid India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not mince words in criticising the umpiring during the tied third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, terming it 'pathetic'.

India were bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs after Bangladesh posted their highest total in the 50-over format against India, scoring 225/4 batting first with Fargana Hoque (107) recording the first-ever ODI century for her country.

India opener Smriti Mandhana scored 59 at the top while middle-order batter Harleen Deol made 77, but India collapsed from 191 for four to 225 all out, losing the last six wickets for a mere 34 runs and had to settle for a tied three-match ODI series 1-1.

"I think (there is) a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet told the broadcaster after the match.

India's last pair of Jemimah Rodrigues (33 not out) and Meghna Singh (6) took the team close to win, but a contentious caught-behind decision against the latter seems to have added to India's woes.

Both Jemimah and Meghna looked unhappy with the caught-behind decision.

The India captain lashed out at the on-field umpires, Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanvir Ahmed -- both locals --, terming their umpiring as 'pathetic'.

Harmanpreet said, "They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between, we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were batting, but as I mentioned earlier, some pathetic umpiring was done."

"We are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," said the India captain, who hit the stumps with her bat in frustration and gestured towards the umpire when she was adjudged out leg-before for 14 off Nahida Akter.

The India captain praised Harleen Deol for her 77, which came off 108 balls with nine fours.

"She looked very promising in the last game, so we promoted her to bat freely and she took the opportunity with both hands. Jemi (Jemimah) was really good throughout the innings. She played well," she said.

"(It was a) good game, (a) lot of learning and lastly our High Commission from India is also there and I hope you could have invited him here, but that is also fine. And thank you sir for coming here," the India captain told the host broadcaster.

Bangladesh had earlier recorded their first-ever ODI win against India in the first match when they won by 40 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, but the visitors bounced back to defeat the hosts by 108 runs in the second game.