Kuldeep to return from Australia!

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav will return from Australia to play for India A in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A, starting on November 6. Photograph: BCCI

In a surprise move, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the Indian squad for the last two T20I against Australia.



The left-arm wrist spinner will return home from Australia to play for India A in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A, starting on November 6 to get him some red ball match practice ahead of the two-Test series against Proteas, starting in Kolkata on November 14.



"The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I

series in Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The second four-day match starts on 6th November," BCCI said in a media release on Sunday.

"The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming IDFC First Bank two-match Test series against South Africa."