Kuldeep to return from Australia!

In a surprise move, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the Indian squad for the last two T20I against Australia.
The left-arm wrist spinner will return home from Australia to play for India A in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A, starting on November 6 to get him some red ball match practice ahead of the two-Test series against Proteas, starting in Kolkata on November 14.
"The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I
"The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming IDFC First Bank two-match Test series against South Africa."