News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paris Olympics: Gagan Narang to be India's Chef de Mission

Paris Olympics: Gagan Narang to be India's Chef de Mission

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 08, 2024 21:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gagan Naranf

IMAGE: Gagan Narang had won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

London Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang on Monday replaced Mary Kom as India's Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics where ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the female flag bearer during the opening ceremony.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said the 41-year-old Narang's elevation from deputy CDM's position was an automatic choice in the wake of Mary Kom's resignation.

 

"I was looking for an Olympic medallist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom," PT Usha said in a press release.

PTI had earlier reported that Narang was in race to become the CDM of the Indian contingent.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom had resigned from the position in April, saying she was left with no choice but to step down owing to compelling personal reasons. She was named CDM by the IOA in March this year.

Chef-de-Mission is an important administrative post as he is responsible for ensuring the welfare of the participating athletes, taking care of their needs and liaising with the organising committee.

IOA also announced that Sindhu, India's only woman athlete to win back-to-back Olympic medals, will be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony on July 26, alongside ace table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal.

"I am also delighted to announce that India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, as the female flag-bearer alongside table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony," Usha said.

IOA had named Kamal as flag bearer in March but delayed the decision on picking the female athlete.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in 2020, had changed its protocol to allow one female and and one male athlete of each NOC to bear the flag jointly during the opening ceremony of the Summer Games.

Mary Kom and former hockey skipper Manpreet Singh were India's flag bearers at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I am confident that our athletes are well prepared to deliver the best results for India in Paris 2024 Olympic Games," Usha added.

More than 100 athletes have qualified for the Paris Games, starting July 26.

Interestingly, Narang -- the London Olympics bronze medallist in men's 10m air rifle event -- was tasked with overseeing India's operations at the shooting range, which is very far from the main venues.

India will field its largest-ever shooting contingent with as many as 21 qualifying for the Games.

Now that Narang has been selected for CDM's role, the IOA will have to find his replacement at the shooting range.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
What Neeraj Promised Modi...
What Neeraj Promised Modi...
'Being a champion is an experience like no other...'
'Being a champion is an experience like no other...'
Atkinson, Smith to make Test debut for England
Atkinson, Smith to make Test debut for England
Banks turn cautious on lending to smaller microfin cos
Banks turn cautious on lending to smaller microfin cos
Mumbai cops fumble in BMW case over BNS provision
Mumbai cops fumble in BMW case over BNS provision
Rohit, Kohli to be rested for SL ODIs?
Rohit, Kohli to be rested for SL ODIs?

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Ashwin buys team in Global Chess League

Ashwin buys team in Global Chess League

Shastri's unique suggestion to keep Test cricket alive

Shastri's unique suggestion to keep Test cricket alive

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances