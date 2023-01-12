News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kuldeep making most of opportunities coming his way

Kuldeep making most of opportunities coming his way

Source: PTI
January 12, 2023 23:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kuldeep Yadav picked 3 for 51 in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav picked 3 for 51 in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav can't be blamed if he starts thinking about chances of getting dropped from the playing XI once again when India play the final ODI against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Not every day does one get eight wickets in a Test and scores a valuable 40 only to be dropped in the next game on a track that offered significant turn. It happened to him in Bangladesh.

 

As he enjoyed another 'Player of the Match' award, albeit in coloured clothing, all Kuldeep would want for his 3/51 and 10 not out is a fair run.

"Since the last one year, I have been trying to back my strength and not think much. Whenever I get my chance, I just think about performing well. I am enjoying my bowling a lot. The team combination matters, so I just try to give my best whenever I get my chance," said the talented left-arm spinner.

Kuldeep said that in IPL and T20Is, he pushes the ball a bit faster and he did the same on the day.

"I bowl faster in the IPL and T20Is also to give the batter one run. So I just did that here also."

His batting has improved by leaps and bounds since his comeback from injury and working hard in NCA on fitness is also paying off well.

"I have worked on my batting a lot of late. Same with the fitness. Whenever I get time, I go to the NCA. So thanks to the trainers there. That's one thing I have tried to do in the last one year. Earlier, I wasn't much into it."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How India sealed ODI series vs Sri Lanka
How India sealed ODI series vs Sri Lanka
Rohit is not too keen on chopping and changing
Rohit is not too keen on chopping and changing
Christian sect behind Sri Lanka's T20 WC failure?
Christian sect behind Sri Lanka's T20 WC failure?
On min calling Ramcharitmanas hateful, Nitish says...
On min calling Ramcharitmanas hateful, Nitish says...
Cricket: Warner motivated to win series in India
Cricket: Warner motivated to win series in India
Expert panel bats for Covovax as Covid booster jab
Expert panel bats for Covovax as Covid booster jab
PHOTOS: All-round India down Sri Lanka to claim series
PHOTOS: All-round India down Sri Lanka to claim series

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: All-round India down Sri Lanka to claim series

PHOTOS: All-round India down Sri Lanka to claim series

Rahul happy to bat at No 5

Rahul happy to bat at No 5

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances