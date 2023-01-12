News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How India sealed ODI series vs Sri Lanka

How India sealed ODI series vs Sri Lanka

January 12, 2023 22:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav hits the winning runs and celebrates with KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with the ball as the hosts completed a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka to triumph in the One-Day International series with a game to spare at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

 

After electing to bat, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 215 before KL Rahul (64 not out) helped India chase down their target with 40 balls remaining in another comfortable win to follow Tuesday's 67-run victory.

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates Dasun Shanaka’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Kuldeep (3-51) wrecked Sri Lanka's top and middle order, taking the wickets of Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka before Siraj (3-30) joined the party to finish off the visitors.

Nuwanidu Fernando was top scorer for Sri Lanka with 50 off 63 balls, while Mendis and Dunith Wellalage scored 34 and 32 respectively.

India lost captain Rohit Sharma (17) early in their reply, while Virat Kohli, who scored a century in the first game, was dismissed for four.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul forged a formidable partnership. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Rahul and Hardik Pandya (36) put on 75 for the fifth wicket to see India get within sight of their target, with Rahul hanging on until the end to take them over the finish line.

The third and final ODI will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit is not too keen on chopping and changing
Rohit is not too keen on chopping and changing
Dravid Hits 50! Team India Celebrates
Dravid Hits 50! Team India Celebrates
Christian sect behind Sri Lanka's T20 WC failure?
Christian sect behind Sri Lanka's T20 WC failure?
PHOTOS: All-round India down Lanka to take series lead
PHOTOS: All-round India down Lanka to take series lead
Rohit is not too keen on chopping and changing
Rohit is not too keen on chopping and changing
Uproar in TN assembly as Ramayana called 'imaginary'
Uproar in TN assembly as Ramayana called 'imaginary'
India shining: Inflation eases, factory output rises
India shining: Inflation eases, factory output rises

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: All-round India down Lanka to take series lead

PHOTOS: All-round India down Lanka to take series lead

How Rahul helped Siraj plot Sri Lanka's innings fail

How Rahul helped Siraj plot Sri Lanka's innings fail

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances