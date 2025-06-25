'Kuldeep has to come back, Shardul has to go out'

Questions were raised about bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur's presence in the Playing XI ahead of a specialist bowler when he rolled his arm over for six overs in the first innings before bowling 10 in the second essay of the first Test against England at Leeds.

IMAGE: India may include Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav in the Playing XI for the second Test against England, beginning at Edgbaston on July 2. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India head coach Gautam Gambhir defended captain Shubman Gill's decision to under bowl Shardul Thakur in the series opener against England in Leeds but it would be tough to justify his selection in the second Test beginning at Edgbaston on July 2.

In his first Test since December 2023, Shardul was under-utilised in the pace department and was rather underwhelming with the bat, totalling five off 20 balls across two innings.

Questions were raised about his presence in the Playing XI ahead of a specialist bowler when he rolled his arm over for six overs in the first innings before bowling 10 in the second.

Like he often does, Shardul did pick a couple of wickets out of nowhere to raise hopes of an Indian comeback on Day 5 but the bite in his bowling was missing. He alongside the likes of Prasidh Krishna offered too many loose balls, lacking consistency to test the opposition batters.

With India losing the game having controlled for a major part of five days, there is no need to ring the alarm bells but a few changes are certain in the Playing XI for the Edgbaston Test.

Experts cried out for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the series opener and now he is most likely to replace Shardul with the surface expected to aid the spinners in Birmingham..

"Kuldeep needs to be there. There is no point playing with four pacers. Either of Shardul or Prasidh can make way for him," former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar said.

There is a tendency to play with four pace options in England but with dry conditions expected for the majority of the English summer, there is a case of playing Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja in the same eleven.

Having said that, Jadeja too will be under the scanner having not gotten a lot out of the rough on the final day at Headingley.

"Kuldeep Yadav has to come back. I'm sorry to say, but Shardul Thakur has to go out," former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said on JioStar.

"That is one change India will have to make. As for Nitish Kumar Reddy -- I backed him for the first Test purely based on what he did in Australia.

"It's an unpopular choice, because when he comes in, the balance does get affected a bit. He won't quite bowl like a fourth seamer, so India need to take a hard call: even in English conditions, they must go with quality bowlers. If that means playing two spinners, so be it."

Following England's record chase of 371 at Headingley, Gambhir was asked about Shardul's under-utilisation and he understandably came in support of the captain.

"Sometimes captain goes with his instincts and Ravindra Jadeja gave us control in the first innings, that was important and we could rotate our three pacers at the other end.

"We know what is Shardul's quality and that is why he is playing for India and is in the dressing room. Just because he is the fourth seamer does not necessarily mean that he has to be brought ahead of a spinner. A captain went by his instinct and depending on surface, we were playing," said Gambhir.

Other changes in the bowling line-up are unlikely with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah expected to play with a long enough gap between the first and the second Test.

Uncapped Arshdeep Singh is likely to warm the bench again with the management expected to persist with Prasidh, who bowled much better and fuller in the second essay and Mohammed Siraj, who is not able to extract a lot out of his stock wobbled seam delivery of late.