The Day India Shocked the World: Reliving 1983 at Lord's

The Day India Shocked the World: Reliving 1983 at Lord's

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 25, 2025 15:01 IST

Kapil Dev

IMAGE:  Kapil Dev's men were crowned champions at Lord's with an unbelievable victory over the favourites, West Indies. Photograph: BCCI/X

India marked one of the greatest days in cricket history as they lifted the ICC ODI World Cup for the first time in England on June 25, 1983.

Kapil Dev's men were crowned champions at Lord's with an unbelievable victory over the favourites, West Indies. The latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Heading into the finals, India shocked the cricketing world with its impressive performances in the cricketing marquee event after disappointing outings in 1975 and 1979, in which they could not progress beyond the group stages.

West Indies were heading into the finals as favourites, having won the previous two World Cups in 1975 and 1979.

 

The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each.

Defending 183, India did a good job of controlling the Windies' run flow, reducing the side to 57/3. Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6, and India was the favourite to win the title.

Mohinder Amarnath took Michael Holding's final wicket to give India their first-ever World Cup title win. In the finals, the West Indies were bowled out for 140, and India won the match by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy on the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground is still an image to savour for all Indian fans. In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match. He scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball.

India has been a regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was held in 1975 and from there on, it has taken place after a span of every four years.

West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975, 1979) and was the runner-up in 1983. India has won the title twice, in 1983 and 2011.

MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India finished as runner-up in the 2023 World Cup.

Australia has won the tournament six times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023).

