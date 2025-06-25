Shastri wants 'hard talk' after loss, Bhajji backs Kuldeep

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri urged current coach Gautam Gambhir to take a firm hand with the team and demand accountability. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

India’s stunning collapse in the first Test at Leeds wasn’t just a defeat — it was a meltdown. After piling up nearly 800 runs across both innings, including five centuries — two from vice-captain Rishabh Pant — India still lost by five wickets. England’s 371-run chase, their second-highest at home, exposed glaring flaws in India’s fielding, tactical execution, and middle-order resolve.

As questions swirled around dropped catches, poor captaincy calls, and a one-dimensional bowling attack, former players didn’t hold back.

From Ravi Shastri’s demand for tough talk in the dressing room to Harbhajan Singh’s push for Kuldeep Yadav, the criticism was sharp, direct, and unanimous: India threw it away.

Ravi Shastri Wants the Gloves Off in the Dressing Room

Former India coach Ravi Shastri wasn’t in the mood for niceties. Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, he urged current coach Gautam Gambhir to take a firm hand with the team and demand accountability.

"I think (there is) a big role of the coaching staff," Shastri said.

"Take the positives out of the contest. As a captain, he (Shubman Gill) has done more than what can be asked of him. He got a hundred; there were five hundreds scored in the game. If anything, you want the basics to be done better. There are things that are out of his control."

Dropping catches is not in his control. That's where the team as a unit can work harder and get better. Similarly, when you come to bat, you've got to put a price tag on your wicket. You can't come out and blow a situation where you can get about 550-600 by just being timid and meek."

These are the areas where you've got to be hard at times as a coach, really hard in that dressing room. There are certain things where you tick off a few guys. But, there were a lot of positives in this Test."

Yuvraj Singh: 'Fell Short, But Far From Done'

While Shastri called for a dressing-room shake-up, Yuvraj Singh struck a more supportive tone. Taking to X, the 2011 World Cup hero reminded the young Indian squad not to lose heart with four more Tests to go.

"Test cricket at its finest — intense, challenging and unforgiving.

Five days of a high-quality game and a result that could’ve gone either way! Our young team showed fight and belief, the kind that wins you games in the long run.

Fell short, but far from done! The series is still alive."

Harbhajan Singh: Time to Bring in Kuldeep Yadav

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh, however, believes tactical changes are needed fast. In a video on his YouTube channel, he pressed for Kuldeep Yadav to be drafted in for the second Test at Edgbaston — highlighting the lack of impact from the current pace unit and the need for a more attacking spinner alongside Jadeja.

"The pressure is now on India because when you trail 0-1, you need to learn and move ahead. I feel Kuldeep Yadav should get a game in the next game. If he comes into the XI, India will have more wicket-taking options."

"Now who does he replace? Shardul Thakur? I had said that he needs to bowl more but he was brought into the attack when England needed some 100–120 runs. He deserves a proper opportunity. If you consider him a batter who can bowl a bit, that's incorrect. He's a bowler who can bat a bit."

Harbhajan also issued a warning: if India doesn’t fix its bowling balance, they may continue to fall short.

"This improvement must be made in the next Test. Otherwise, like I said, this is a tour of England at the end of the day. Many strong and big teams have failed to win here. If you play in a way that you get 450 runs in the first innings, and then lose, I feel it's an opportunity missed."