Ranji Final: Vidarbha under pressure as Mumbai tightens grip

IMAGE: Tanush Kotian celebrates the wicket of Dhruv Shorey. Photograph: Tanush Kotian/Instagram

In the Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday Tanush Kotian struck again for Mumbai, dismissing Dhruv Shorey for 28 runs.

This crucial breakthrough leaves Vidarbha with Aman Mokhade and Karun Nair at the crease, with the responsibility of stabilising the innings.

With Vidarbha's two-down, their hopes rest on these two batsmen to build a solid partnership. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, and other bowlers are keen on seizing quick wickets to maintain the pressure.

Earlier on Day 3, Mumbai's Musheer Khan's century propelled his team to a formidable total of 418 runs, setting a challenging target of 538 runs for Vidarbha.