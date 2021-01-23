News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India blessed with pace riches from Australia tour

India blessed with pace riches from Australia tour

January 23, 2021 12:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I think it's a very healthy trend. It's an embarrassment of riches.'

Shardul Thakur finished with seven wickets in the 4th Test at the Gabba in Brisbane and looks one for the long haul after an impressive display with bat and ball.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur finished with seven wickets in the 4th Test at the Gabba in Brisbane and looks one for the long haul after an impressive display with bat and ball. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

India have finally created a pace pool that will allow them to rotate the quicks and sustain the kind of performance they pulled off in Australia, bowling coach Bharat Arun has said.

India had their entire frontline attack wiped out before the Brisbane decider, but the injury-ravaged tourists still pulled off an epic 2-1 series victory in Australia after a lion-hearted effort by their replacement bowlers.

Playing only his third Test, Mohammed Siraj led their pace attack, which included Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini, both had played one Test each, as well as debutant T Natarajan.

"We have been planning this over the last three years," former Test player Arun told a video conference on Friday.

 

"If you need India to be sustainably doing well at the international level, you need a pool of bowlers who would be rotated time and again so that they stay fresh.

"Now we are blessed with a great bench strength. So it's very heartening how these guys have come to the party."

Pacers Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed the tour with injuries, which continued to bedevil India's bid to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Net bowlers Washington Sundar and Natarajan were handed Test debuts in Brisbane after Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah had their tour cut short by injuries.

Arun said the emergence of the new crop of bowlers augured well, considering the workload ahead which includes a combined nine Test matches, home and away, against England.

"I think it's a very healthy trend. It's an embarrassment of riches," the 58-year-old said.

"Now we have seven fast bowlers willing to play for the country," he said.

"If we need to give our best performance, it will be extremely handy."

Arun praised the young quicks but felt the likes of Shami and Ishant still had plenty to offer.

"I think they have enough cricket left in them. Their experience is outstanding, and they are still good enough to perform for India.

"They'll all be rotated and we'll make sure we put the best team on the park."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Father saw the cricketer's spark in Siraj'
'Father saw the cricketer's spark in Siraj'
India's Greatest Win
India's Greatest Win
SPOTTED: Shardul Thakur in Bengaluru
SPOTTED: Shardul Thakur in Bengaluru
PIX: Sophie Choudry and adorable Tia
PIX: Sophie Choudry and adorable Tia
Post-Covid, Sasikala may not be up to political rigour
Post-Covid, Sasikala may not be up to political rigour
Trusts, societies must register with govt by April 1
Trusts, societies must register with govt by April 1
Adorable! Rahane spends time with Aarya
Adorable! Rahane spends time with Aarya

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Cricket is like God for Shardul'

'Cricket is like God for Shardul'

'Shardul has been daring since childhood'

'Shardul has been daring since childhood'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use