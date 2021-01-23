Adorable! Rahane spends time with Aarya

January 23, 2021 11:57 IST

Ajinkya Rahane returned home on Thursday after helming Team India to a memorable series win in Australia. And the Mumbai batsman is relishing every moment as he spends some much needed downtime with his little daughter Aarya.

Ajinkya tweeted a cute picture with Aarya captioning it: '5 months. 2 countries. 8 cities later, back to spending some quality time with my favourites, in my favourite city.'

Rahane and his India team-mates from Mumbai Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw along with Coach Ravi Shastri, were advised to remain in seven-day home quarantine on their return from Australia on Thursday, January 21.