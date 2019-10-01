News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kolkata to host IPL 2020 auction on December 19

Kolkata to host IPL 2020 auction on December 19

October 01, 2019 11:15 IST

IPL auction

IMAGE: While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for the IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore have been allocated for the 2020 season. Photograph: BCCI

The players' auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held at Kolkata for the first time, on December 19.

The West Bengal capital is home to the Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The auctions have mostly been held in Bengaluru so far.

 

The trading window that is currently open will close on November 14, and all the franchises were informed about it on Monday, according to a report in 'ESPNCricinfo'.

While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for the IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore have been allocated for the 2020 season.

The franchises were originally allotted Rs 85 crore to build their teams for 2020. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs three crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance -- Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 7.15 crore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 6.05 crore.

This year's auction is the last one before the franchises disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.

The glitzy event usually runs between April and May every year.

Funds left with franchises ahead of IPL 2020 auction:

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 3.2 crore, Delhi Capitals - Rs 7.7 crore, Kings XI Punjab - Rs 3.7 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 6.05 crore, Mumbai Indians - Rs 3.55 crore, Rajasthan Royals - Rs 7.15 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 1.80 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 5.30 crore.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'I will come back with an Olympic medal'

'I will come back with an Olympic medal'

Babar, Shinwari star as Pak win historic Karachi ODI

Babar, Shinwari star as Pak win historic Karachi ODI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
     