Not giving first over to Bumrah questionable: Kumble

Not giving first over to Bumrah questionable: Kumble

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 16, 2025 16:23 IST

'Overall, India were certainly outdone by South Africa.'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Corbin Bosch during Day 3 of the first Test in Kolkata. Photograph: BCCI

Not handing the ball to lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah to start the third day's play on a challenging Eden Gardens surface was "questionable", said the legendary Anil Kumble after India succumbed to a 30-run defeat in the opening Test against South Africa here on Sunday.

Set a target of 124 to win, India were bowled out for 93 as the match ended on the third afternoon.

Rishabh Pant, who captained India in place of Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the match with a neck injury, started the third day with the left-arm spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

Temba Bavuma stroked an unbeaten half-century (55) , adding 44 runs for the eighth wicket with Corbin Bosch, who stroked 25 as the Proteas staged a great recovery after being reduced to 75/6 on Day 2.

It was Bumrah, who broke the stand as he dismissed Bosch before Mohammed Siraj got the wickets of Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj in a single over to bowl out South Africa for 153 in their second innings.

"A target of 123 was a bit too much. When the day started, South Africa were 63/7 and that was the lead. Temba Bavuma was still there. But having spread-out fields and not giving the first over to your best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, was questionable. All three wickets that fell were to the fast bowlers," Kumble said on JioHotstar. 

Kumble was full of praise for South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, saying he doesn't always get the credit he deserves despite leading the team to the World Test Championship triumph earlier this year.

"Overall, India were certainly outdone by South Africa. Credit to Temba Bavuma -- he doesn't get the recognition he deserves as a captain. He has won 10 out of 11 Test matches as skipper for South Africa and has won a Test Championship for them. He doesn't get the kind of credit other international captains receive. 

"As a batter, too, he has produced two quality innings, one in the WTC final and one here, literally back-to-back since he wasn't available for Pakistan. He has done exceptionally well both as a player and a skipper," he said. 

Kumble also lauded Bavuma's captaincy and bowling changes. 

"I thought he did really well in bringing on Aiden Markram when there were two left-handers at the crease. Washington Sundar had a good look at Simon Harmer and seemed comfortable. And maybe that one over from Keshav Maharaj, I felt that was where he got the wrong bowler on, because Axar was certainly taking him on.

 

"But he took a gamble that ultimately paid off. It cost South Africa 16 runs, but it paid off. Overall, I thought his usage of bowlers was excellent. He never used Wiaan Mulder at all in the innings. He ensured that the tall Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and the two spinners along with the smart use of Markram were enough," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
