Pant on what went wrong for India

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant reacts after his dismissal during Day 3 of the first Test against India in Kolkata. Photograph: BCCI

Ruing India's inability to chase down 124 against South Africa in the first Test, vice-captain Rishabh Pant on Sunday said the batters should have adapted to the challenge of playing on a tricky pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.



Simon Harmer took 4/21 to bowl out India for 93 as South Africa won the low-scoring first Test by 30 runs to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series.



"After a game like this, you can't dwell into it too much. We should have been able to chase this score. The pressure kept on building and were not able to capitalise enough. There was help from the wicket (for the bowlers)," said Pant, who came for the post-match presentation ceremony in the absence of injured regular captain Shubman Gill.



Pant said the hosts will come back stronger in the second and final Test at Guwahati, starting on November 22.



"A score of 120 can be tricky on these surfaces but having said that, we should have been able to soak in the pressure and capitalise. We haven't thought about the improvements but we will come back strong for sure," he added.

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma takes the catch to dismiss Axar Patel off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj. Photograph: BCCI

The wicketkeeper-batter said the eighth wicket stand of 44 runs between South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch was the turning point of the match.



"Temba and Bosch had a good stand in the morning, that was the turning point of the match. That partnership between them hurt us," he said.



South Africa skipper Bavuma credited the bowlers for keeping his side in the game.



"We want to be a part of these games and be on the right side of the result. It was tough for us and we needed the bowlers to bring us back in.



"We were able to change our bowlers frequently and that worked for us. Our bowlers, as and when they were called, brought us in," he added.



Bavuma also credited Bosch for helping him to add some crucial runs in the first hour of the third day on Sunday.



"My stand with Bosch was nice. The wicket played better this morning, wasn't as extreme. It is not all the time that you score 120 and believe you are in the game."



Bavuma made a vital unbeaten 55, giving South Africa bowlers something to defend, and he was happy with the effort.



"Batting, I am just comfortable with myself and technique. I stand as still as I can, watch the ball. I have come here wanting to do well. Not a great record, but I have come here with exuberance and wanting to do well," he said.



"It was about awareness, the leg opening up a little bit. The way I played it," he added.

The Proteas skipper rated his catch to dismiss Axar Patel as one of the crucial moments of the match.



"That was not easy. Crucial moment, Axar had momentum on his side. Fortunately, he was able to make a mistake and I was able to grab it with my small hands."



Man-of-the-match Simon Harmer was happy to have contributed to the win with a match haul of eight wickets.



"I felt today the pitch was a bit flatter as the ball got older; it wasn't exploding as much. I asked myself some hard questions. Nice to contribute. I have been here before and it was a dark place," the off-spinner said.



"So to get here and be in this position, to be behind the eight ball again and to be able to fight back the way we did just shows our belief," he said.



"I'm not a stats man, I'm a win man. I am happy with the win. Still a game to go in the series, so we will enjoy this," he added.