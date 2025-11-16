PIX: South Africa set India 124-run target to win first Test

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa in the second innings with an unbeaten 55 on Day 3 of the first Test against India, in Kolkata, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa set India a 124-run victory target in the first Test after stretching their second innings to 153 on Day 3, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

The visitors did well to go past 150 on a testing pitch after resuming the day on 93 for 7.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates dismissing Keshav Maharaj and ending South Africa’s second innings. Photograph: BCCI

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma scored the first fifty of the match, finishing with 55 not out off 136 balls, which included four boundaries.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of India’s bowlers with four wickets for 50 runs.

India are without skipper Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the remainder of the Test following the neck injury he sustained on Day 2.