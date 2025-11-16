HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: South Africa set India 124-run target to win first Test

PIX: South Africa set India 124-run target to win first Test

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 16, 2025 11:22 IST

x

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday.

Temba Bavuma

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa in the second innings with an unbeaten 55 on Day 3 of the first Test against India, in Kolkata, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa set India a 124-run victory target in the first Test after stretching their second innings to 153 on Day 3, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

The visitors did well to go past 150 on a testing pitch after resuming the day on 93 for 7.

 

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates dismissing Keshav Maharaj and ending South Africa’s second innings. Photograph: BCCI

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma scored the first fifty of the match, finishing with 55 not out off 136 balls, which included four boundaries.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of India’s bowlers with four wickets for 50 runs.

India are without skipper Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the remainder of the Test following the neck injury he sustained on Day 2.

Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gill hospitalised in Kolkata; ruled out of 1st Test
Gill hospitalised in Kolkata; ruled out of 1st Test
Morkel blames 'bad night's sleep' for Gill injury
Morkel blames 'bad night's sleep' for Gill injury
How a Mumbai maidan coach revived Harmer's career
How a Mumbai maidan coach revived Harmer's career
No leadership change at CSK for IPL 2026!
No leadership change at CSK for IPL 2026!
One cannot score runs in every single match: Sarfaraz
One cannot score runs in every single match: Sarfaraz

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

People felt Nitish s era was almost over Prashant Kishor s aide reveals the reason behind the JSP setback6:27

People felt Nitish s era was almost over Prashant Kishor...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds meeting with officials of IT & Electronics Department1:50

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds meeting with officials of IT...

SAD Ss Sukhbir Badal backs students Opposes Centre s alleged takeover of Panjab University2:46

SAD Ss Sukhbir Badal backs students Opposes Centre s...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO