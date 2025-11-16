Bavuma explains the moment that broke India

'When they have momentum, they go even harder. So fortunately, he was able to make a mistake. I was able to grab him with my small hands'

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma takes the catch to dismiss Axar Patel off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj. Photograph: BCCI

South African captain Temba Bavuma mixed grit with humour after his team’s shock win over India in Kolkata, celebrating his hard-fought fifty and the “small hands” catch that turned the match on its head.

Bavuma's resilient half-century, spinner Simon Harmer's eight-for and the absence of skipper Shubman Gill due to injury led to India's 31-run loss to Proteas, giving the visitors a 1-0 hand in the series. Besides this fifty, another important contribution by Bavuma was a fine catch to remove Axar, who was trying to counter attack and had hit Keshav Maharaj for a four and two sixes before the spinner got the last laugh, thanks to assistance from his captain.

Speaking about the match in the post-match presentation, Bavuma said, "You want to be a part of those types of games and obviously be on the right side of the result. I think we tried to hold our ground as much as we could. We knew it was going to be tough with the bat; it was tough for us, but we needed to capitalise on what was there. I think we guys did that beautifully. Fortunately, things have worked out quite well. Our bowlers got us back into the game, but that partnership with Bosch, I think a little bit with Marco as well, at the end of the day, just gave a little bit of impetus that we could play a little bit better this morning."

On his own batting in Indian and Asian conditions, Bavuma said, "I am just comfortable with myself, with my technique, not to worry about triggering and all those types of things. I have a decent understanding of the game. I've come here to India wanting to do well. I do not have the best record when it comes to these conditions. So it's a bit of that exuberance on my side to see myself learning these conditions and implement all the little things that I am trying and keep contributing for the team. Opening up the leg a little bit (helped in the second innings). It was just an awareness the way I played it. Fortunately, I have played a few innings, so I understand a little bit of the adjustments that you need to make. And luck, we all need luck."

Speaking on his catch to remove Axar, he said, "Crucial moment again. Axar, he had momentum on his side, and we kind of know how the Indian batters play. When they have momentum, they go even harder. So fortunately, he was able to make a mistake. I was able to grab him with my small hands. Those are those moments that you want to be a part of. You don't want to give it to someone else. You want to be doing it for the team," he concluded.