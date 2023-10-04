News
Kohli's World Cup Ultimatum!

Kohli's World Cup Ultimatum!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: October 04, 2023 19:42 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Pakistan during the Asia Cup Super Fours game in Colombo, September 11, 2023. Photograph: Kind BCCI/Instagram
 

In the lead-up to the World Cup commencing on October 5, Virat Kohli has issued a clear directive to his friends: No ticket requests.

Kohli's decision comes in response to the common issue faced by cricketers where ticketing requests from friends and acquaintances became a challenge.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Kohli conveyed his message, urging his friends not to seek World Cup tickets from him and suggesting they enjoy the matches from the comfort of their homes if they can't secure tickets.

'As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all throughout the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls.'

His wife Bollywood star Anushka Sharma shared the same message on her profile and added a note not to seek her assistance if Kohli didn't respond to their requests.

'And let me just add... please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding,' Anu added.

Kohli briefly returned home for personal reasons. One newspaper report suggested that the couple are expecting their second child.

REDIFF CRICKET
