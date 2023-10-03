News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC World Cup 2023's Global Ambassador Revealed!

ICC World Cup 2023's Global Ambassador Revealed!

Source: PTI
October 03, 2023 21:24 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: India's Annu Rani in action during the women's javelin throw final. Photograph: Rediff Archives Ritam Banerjee/Getty Images

The ICC on Tuesday named legendary Sachin Tendulkar as the 'Global Ambassador' for the men's Cricket World Cup 2023 beginning Thursday in Ahmedabad.

Tendulkar, who has an enviable record of featuring in six 50 over World Cups in his decorated career, will walk out with the World Cup trophy before the opening match between England and New Zealand, declaring the tournament open.

 

"From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup in 2011 is the proudest moment of my cricketing journey," Tendulkar was quoted as saying in a press release.

"With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the World Cup here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament. Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level."

The biggest Cricket World Cup ever will also witness an eclectic cast of ICC ambassadors – West Indies legend Vivian Richards, South Africa's AB de Villiers, England World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Australia's Aaron Finch, Sri Lanka spin great Muttiah Muralitharan, New Zealand's Ross Taylor, India's Suresh Raina and ex-captain Mithali Raj and Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Marketing & Communications, said: "It's a real honour to have Sachin as our Global Ambassador as we celebrate the one-day game and get set for what we know is going to be the biggest Men's Cricket World Cup ever."

"He is joined by nine fellow legends of the game who will bring the fans closer to the action and we can't wait for it all to begin." 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
