Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Happy birthday to the best brother'

'Happy birthday to the best brother'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 04, 2023 11:48 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with his elder sister Sakshi. Photograph: Sakshi Pant/Instagram
 

Rishabh Pant, who continues to recover from his injuries, celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday, October 4.

Among the first ones to wish him was elder sister Sakshi with an emotional post on Instagram.

'You are my supporter, my protector, my strongest pillar who gives me power to deal with everything strongly in life because I know I have your back,' Sakshi said.

'Thank you for being someone I can always count on. Happy birthday to the best brother on the planet!!'

'I could not have asked for better brother than you.'

Pant, who has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after recovering from the injuries he suffered in the car accident last December, visited Badrinath Dham in his native Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

REDIFF CRICKET
