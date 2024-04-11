Kohli's Biggest Fear Is...

IMAGE: Virat Kohli opened up on his biggest fear! Photograph: BCCI

Bowlers may be wary when facing Virat Kohli, but does that mean the star batter doesn't have his own fears. He sure does!

In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, Kohli opens up on his biggest fear.

He may be hopping onto a flight every other day, but he admitted that one of his biggest fears was 'turbulence'.

Speaking on the RCB Podcast Trailer, the dashing batter said, 'I am very scared of turbulence. Oh my god, I look so stupid and like a fool.

'Whenever there is bad turbulence, I am the first guy to hold the sides of the seat. So I feel like, 'I am gone'.'

Kohli is currently the leading run scorer in IPL 2024.