Kohli's Biggest Fear Is...

Kohli's Biggest Fear Is...

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 11, 2024 17:03 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli opened up on his biggest fear! Photograph: BCCI
 

Bowlers may be wary when facing Virat Kohli, but does that mean the star batter doesn't have his own fears. He sure does!

In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, Kohli opens up on his biggest fear.

He may be hopping onto a flight every other day, but he admitted that one of his biggest fears was 'turbulence'.

Speaking on the RCB Podcast Trailer, the dashing batter said, 'I am very scared of turbulence. Oh my god, I look so stupid and like a fool.

'Whenever there is bad turbulence, I am the first guy to hold the sides of the seat. So I feel like, 'I am gone'.'

Kohli is currently the leading run scorer in IPL 2024.

REDIFF CRICKET
Is Ashish Nehra Ready To Bowl For GT?
IPL 2024: Samson becomes Royals player with most...
What makes Rashid one of the most 'wanted players'
Zeenat Aman: Live Together Before You...
What Makes Malayalam Cinema Distinctive?
MI sign Harvik Desai as Vishnu Vinod's replacement
Banks shift bets from G-secs to state, corporate bonds

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

'There is enough talent to help India excel at T20 WC'

Does Parag have a shot at India's T20 WC squad?

