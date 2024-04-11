News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: Samson becomes Royals player with most...

IPL 2024: Samson becomes Royals player with most...

Source: ANI
April 11, 2024 12:00 IST
IMAGE: Sanju Samson was handed a fine after RR’s home match against GT. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson continued his fine run in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, overtaking English batter Jos Buttler to have the most fifty-plus scores for the franchise in T20 cricket.

Samson accomplished this record during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

 

The Kerala-born batter scored an unbeaten 68 off 38 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 178.95. This is Samson's 23rd fifty for Rajasthan and his 25th score of fifty-plus when his two centuries are taken into consideration.

Buttler on the other hand, has scored 24 fifty-plus scores for RR, including six centuries and 18 fifties.

For Rajasthan, Sanju has scored 3,649 runs in 131 matches at an average of 31.45 and a strike rate of over 139.86, with two centuries and 23 fifties.

In this IPL, Sanju has scored 246 runs in five matches at an average of 82.00, with a strike rate of 157.69. He has scored three fifties, with the best score of 82n.o.

Samson is the third-highest run-getter in the tournament so far, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli at the top with 316 runs in five matches at an average of 105.33 and a strike rate of over 146. He has scored a century and three fifties, with the best score of 113n.o.

Samson also registered the highest score by a player in his 50th IPL match as a captain, outdoing Gautam Gambhir's 59 runs off 46 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against RCB in IPL 2013.

Source: ANI
