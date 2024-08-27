Siraj out of Duleep Trophy with illness; Jadeja released

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj is suffering from an illness and is not expected to be fit in time for the opening Duleep Trophy match, said BCCI. Photograph: BCCI

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was ruled out of the upcoming Duleep Trophy because of illness, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad.



Navdeep Saini will replace Siraj in the Team B squad while Gaurav Yadav will replace Umran Malik, who is also down with illness, in the Team C squad.

Siraj, along with India's Test regulars was expected to play only in the first round of the Duleep Trophy to get some match practice ahead of the Bangladesh Test series.



"Pacer Navdeep Saini will replace Mohd. Siraj in the Team B squad while Gaurav Yadav will replace Umran Malik in the Team C squad. Both Siraj and Malik are suffering from an illness and are not expected to be fit in time for their Duleep Trophy fixtures," said BCCI in a media release.



"All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad."



The four-day Duleep Trophy opening match will begin from September 5 with Shubman Gill-led Team A clashing against Team B, captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.



In another match played on the same day, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Team C will play against Team D, captained by Shreyas Iyer, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.



Some of the India regulars including K L Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan among others will be hoping for good performances in the Duleep Trophy and put themselves in the reckoning for the two-Test series against Bangladesh next month.



Seniors Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were rested from the Duleep Trophy.



Revised Duleep Trophy Squads:

Team A: Shubman Gill (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (w/k), K L Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.



Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (w/k).



Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (w/k), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (w/k), Sandeep Warrier.



Team D: Shreyas lyer (captain), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, K S Bharat (w/k), Saurabh Kumar.



Note: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s participation in the Duleep Trophy is subject to fitness.