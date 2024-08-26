Will Punjab Kings Sign Rohit?

'It all depends on whether we have the money in our pockets.'

IMAGE: After leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, didn't Rohit Sharma deserve to call it quits as captain on his terms? Photograph: BCCI

The 2025 Indian Premier League mega auction has thrown Rohit Sharma's future into uncertainty.

Despite being a cornerstone of the Mumbai Indians for over a decade and leading them to five titles, India's current ODI and Test captain was removed as MI's captain ahead of the 2024 season.

With the mega auction approaching, there's growing speculation about whether Rohit will remain with MI or explore new horizons.

IMAGE: Ten years at the helm, Rohit Sharma steps down with five IPL titles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians

If MI decides to release him, the auction is expected to be a fierce battleground, with multiple teams vying for his signature.

One franchise that has publicly expressed interest in Rohit is the Punjab Kings. Following Shikhar Dhawan's retirement, PBKS is in search of a seasoned leader.

While they previously denied rumours of signing Rohit during the 2024 season, the mega auction presents a fresh opportunity.

Sanjay Bangar, PBKS' head of cricket development, has hinted at the possibility of pursuing Rohit but acknowledged the hefty price tag he's likely to command.

'It all depends on whether we have the money in our pockets,' Bangar told the RAO Podcast Youtube channel.

'If Rohit comes in the auction, I certainly believe, he is going to go for a high price.'