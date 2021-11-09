Kohli thanks fans after India's T20 WC campaign ends

IMAGE: 'We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward.' Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Following his final assignment as India T20 captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday, thanked fans for the support despite the team's below par performance at the T20 World Cup.

India were knocked out of the competition after early losses to Pakistan and New Zealand. Kohli and Co beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia but their fate was sealed after the early setbacks in the tournament.

‘Together as one we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately, we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side. The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all. We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind,’ Kohli tweeted.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma is likely to take charge of the team in the shortest format.