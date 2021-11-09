News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli thanks fans after India's T20 WC campaign ends

Kohli thanks fans after India's T20 WC campaign ends

By Rediff Cricket
November 09, 2021 12:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward'

IMAGE: 'We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward.' Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Following his final assignment as India T20 captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday, thanked fans for the support despite the team's below par performance at the T20 World Cup.

India were knocked out of the competition after early losses to Pakistan and New Zealand. Kohli and Co beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia but their fate was sealed after the early setbacks in the tournament.

‘Together as one we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately, we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side. The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all. We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind,’ Kohli tweeted.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma is likely to take charge of the team in the shortest format.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Shastri thanks Srinivasan 'for having faith in me'
Shastri thanks Srinivasan 'for having faith in me'
Figure out the all-conquering Shastri-Kohli partnership
Figure out the all-conquering Shastri-Kohli partnership
Shastri reveals why India flopped at T20 World Cup
Shastri reveals why India flopped at T20 World Cup
Sameer Wankhede's father files complaint against Malik
Sameer Wankhede's father files complaint against Malik
India Can Fight China, But...
India Can Fight China, But...
Pakistan gets China's biggest, most advanced warship
Pakistan gets China's biggest, most advanced warship
When will stock exchanges start T+1 settlement cycle?
When will stock exchanges start T+1 settlement cycle?

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

'In Rohit, we have capable guy, who is ready'

'In Rohit, we have capable guy, who is ready'

T20s: How India fared under Captain Kohli

T20s: How India fared under Captain Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances