HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Is Arshdeep Always the One Dropped?

Why Is Arshdeep Always the One Dropped?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2026 15:07 IST

x

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh’s omission sparks fan outrage. Photograph: BCCI/X

India may have won the toss in Vadodara, but the real storm broke at the team announcement. Arshdeep Singh’s exclusion from the first ODI against New Zealand ignited a wave of fan fury, turning the spotlight firmly on India’s puzzling pace-bowling choices.

Social media was flooded with criticism highlighting how Prasidh Krishna, often labelled by fans as inconsistent in ODIs, keeps finding his way into the XI despite conceding at over seven runs per over in recent series. Many questioned how a bowler still searching for control in the format is being preferred over Arshdeep, who has built his reputation on accuracy and discipline.

 

The frustration is compounded by the rotational nature of Arshdeep’s exclusion. At times, Harshit Rana is drafted in ahead of him, at others Prasidh takes that spot, leaving Arshdeep as the common omission.

Fans argue this revolving-door selection sends a damaging message -- that performances and form matter less than perceived potential or backing from the team management.

For many supporters, this inconsistency in selection logic has become the real issue. With Arshdeep seemingly the first name dropped regardless of conditions or recent results, the backlash has grown louder, feeding accusations of favouritism and selective patience.

As the noise around Gautam Gambhir’s selection calls grows, Arshdeep’s repeated sidelining -- whether for Rana or Prasidh -- has become the flashpoint in a debate that refuses to die down.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India vs NZ: Why Bracewell wants Jamieson to deliver
India vs NZ: Why Bracewell wants Jamieson to deliver
Injury scare: Pant takes a blow during net session
Injury scare: Pant takes a blow during net session
WPL: Harman stars in Mumbai's emphatic win over Delhi
WPL: Harman stars in Mumbai's emphatic win over Delhi
'When Root Scores, My Mind Goes to Kohli'
'When Root Scores, My Mind Goes to Kohli'
Why Ganguly feels India are favourites to win T20 WC
Why Ganguly feels India are favourites to win T20 WC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 2

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts1:21

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts

Massive Crowd Welcomes PM Modi at Somnath Temple During Sacred Visit2:50

Massive Crowd Welcomes PM Modi at Somnath Temple During...

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple2:35

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO