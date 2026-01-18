Kohli slams 85th international century!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: January 18, 2026 21:46 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century against New Zealand in the third ODI in Indore on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli hit a record-extending 54th century in One-Day Internationals against New Zealand in the third and final match of the series, in Indore, on Sunday.

Overall, this was his 85th international century.

The batting superstar, who had missed the milestone in the first ODI of the series in Vadodara when he fell for 93, brought up his ton with a single off Zak Foulkes on the final ball of the 40th over.

Kohli cracked eight fours and two sixes and brought up his century on the 91st ball of his innings.

Kohli dropped anchor at one end and remained persistent in a tough run-chase on a benign wicket where India had slipped to 71 for four at one stage after New Zealand posted 337 for eight.

Kohli led India's revival with a robust 88-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53).

 

Eventually, he fell for 124 off 108 balls with 10 boundaries and three sixes as New Zealand won the match by 41 runs and sealed the series 3-1.

It was his seventh ODI century against the Kiwis.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
