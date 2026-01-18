HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Did Yashasvi Jaiswal Slap Dhruv Jurel?

Did Yashasvi Jaiswal Slap Dhruv Jurel?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
Last updated on: January 18, 2026 14:48 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal with Dhruv Jurel after India's practice session in Indore on Saturday. Photograph: Screengrab via X

Yashavsi Jaiswal seemed to have lost his cool after he was constantly teased by team-mate Dhruv Jurel following India's practice session in Indore on Saturday.

Jaiswal and Jurel share a close bonding, having being part of the same dressing room for the last few years for Team India and also for their IPL team Rajasthan Royals.

Was it a playful banter between Jaiswal-Jurel?

However, Jurel's banter seemed to have annoyed Jaiswal, who angrily reacted with a slap gesture before boarding into the team bus after the practice session.

The video went viral on social media with fans wondering whether Jaiswal was really angry or whether it was a playful fun between the two friends?

Key Points:

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel are also part of the same IPL team -- Rajasthan Royals.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed annoyed with Dhruv Jurel's constant teasing.
 
