I have been focusing on my bowling: Ayush Badoni

IMAGE: All-rounder Ayush Badoni said he has been putting more work in his bowling in the last couple of years. Photograph: BCCI

All-rounder Ayush Badoni revealed he was informed in a late night call about his maiden call-up to the Indian team for the ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand.



Badoni was named as the replacement for the injured Washington Sundar for the last two ODIs against New Zealand.



"That was a great feeling, and I feel very grateful and happy that I got this opportunity. I got a call late at night, so I couldn't tell my family. When it was announced in the morning, they got to know, and they were also very happy and proud," Badoni said in a video posted by BCCI.



"When I came, all the coaches and the players were very welcoming to me. It felt good to play with everyone again."

'Badoni focussing on bowling'

The 26-year-old said he has been putting more work in his bowling in the last couple of years and is reaping rewards in domestic cricket.



"I used to bat before, but since the last two years, I've been focusing on my bowling. I always feel that I can take wickets and contribute to the team with my bowling. So I got the benefit of an all-rounder. I bowled a lot for the Delhi team and took wickets, so I got the benefit of it," he added.



In 27 List A appearances so far, Badoni has made 693 runs at an average of 36.47, with a century and five fifties, while picking up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 4.54, including best figures of 3/29.



During the South Africa A tour to India last year, Badoni hit a half-century (66) in the second unofficial ODI but failed to pick up a wicket in the two games that he played.



During Australia A's tour to India last year, he picked up three wickets in two matches at an average of 16.33.



In 56 IPL matches for Lucknow Super Giants as a middle-order batter, he has scored 963 runs at a strike rate of 138.56, including six fifties.



