HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » I have been focusing on my bowling: Ayush Badoni

I have been focusing on my bowling: Ayush Badoni

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 18, 2026 14:00 IST

x

Ayush Badoni

IMAGE: All-rounder Ayush Badoni said he has been putting more work in his bowling in the last couple of years. Photograph: BCCI

All-rounder Ayush Badoni revealed he was informed in a late night call about his maiden call-up to the Indian team for the ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Badoni was named as the replacement for the injured Washington Sundar for the last two ODIs against New Zealand.

"That was a great feeling, and I feel very grateful and happy that I got this opportunity. I got a call late at night, so I couldn't tell my family. When it was announced in the morning, they got to know, and they were also very happy and proud," Badoni said in a video posted by BCCI.

"When I came, all the coaches and the players were very welcoming to me. It felt good to play with everyone again."

'Badoni focussing on bowling'

The 26-year-old said he has been putting more work in his bowling in the last couple of years and is reaping rewards in domestic cricket.

"I used to bat before, but since the last two years, I've been focusing on my bowling. I always feel that I can take wickets and contribute to the team with my bowling. So I got the benefit of an all-rounder. I bowled a lot for the Delhi team and took wickets, so I got the benefit of it," he added.

In 27 List A appearances so far, Badoni has made 693 runs at an average of 36.47, with a century and five fifties, while picking up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 4.54, including best figures of 3/29.

During the South Africa A tour to India last year, Badoni hit a half-century (66) in the second unofficial ODI but failed to pick up a wicket in the two games that he played.

During Australia A's tour to India last year, he picked up three wickets in two matches at an average of 16.33.

In 56 IPL matches for Lucknow Super Giants as a middle-order batter, he has scored 963 runs at a strike rate of 138.56, including six fifties.

Key Points:

  • Ayush Badoni was a surprise pick as the injury replacement for Washington Sundar for the last two ODIs against New Zealand.
  • In 27 List A appearances so far, Ayush Badoni has scored 693 runs at an average of 36.47, while picking up 18 wickets.
  • Ayush Badoni excelled with his impactful batting performances for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.
 
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who is Ayush Badoni? Meet India's surprise selection
Who is Ayush Badoni? Meet India's surprise selection
Tani-Kelly, Chamuditha make U-19 World Cup history!
Tani-Kelly, Chamuditha make U-19 World Cup history!
Why Gill Carried Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Indore ODI
Why Gill Carried Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Indore ODI
Afridi Ready To Begin Political Innings?
Afridi Ready To Begin Political Innings?
Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment
Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

WATCH: PM Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train0:59

WATCH: PM Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper...

Coimbatore celebrates Mattu Pongal with Joy, Tradition, and Festive Enthusiasm3:31

Coimbatore celebrates Mattu Pongal with Joy, Tradition,...

Watch: India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train 0:48

Watch: India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO