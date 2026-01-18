HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay Hazare: Atharva Taide's century lifts Vidarbha to 317 in final

Vijay Hazare: Atharva Taide's century lifts Vidarbha to 317 in final

January 18, 2026 17:42 IST

Atharva Taide

IMAGE: Atharva Taide top-scored with a splendid innings of 128 from 118 balls as Vidarbha posted a huge 317/8 against Saurashtra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Opener Atharva Taide hit a brilliant century to power Vidarbha to a huge total in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Saurashtra, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Taide slammed 128 from 118 balls as Vidarbha posted a huge 317/8 in their 50 overs after they were put into bat.

Taide and Mokade (41) gave Vidarbha a strong start as they put on 80 runs for the opening wicket from 104

balls.

No 3 Yash Rathod continued the momentum as he stroked a fluent 54 from 61 balls before Saurashtra staged a late comeback courtesy of their bowlers.

Ankur Panwar was the top wicket-taker with 4/65, while Chetan Sakariya and Chirag Jani bagged two wickets apiece.

 

Vidarbha were well-placed on 230/2 at one stage before Rathod's wicket in 40th over saw them lose wickets at regular intervals in the search for quick runs. Saurashtra kept chipping away at the wickets, at the end as Vidarbha lost five wickets for 78 runs in the last 10 overs but still managed to get over the 300-run mark. 

