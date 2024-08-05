News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli Shows Off His Bihu Step

Kohli Shows Off His Bihu Step

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 05, 2024 14:35 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: A screengrab of Virat Kohli channeling his inner Riyan Parag with a Bihu dance.
 

Virat Kohli stole the show with his infectious energy during India's second ODI against Sri Lanka.

After a routine catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kohli surprised everyone by breaking into a spontaneous dance move reminiscent of Riyan Parag's signature Bihu step.

Riyan Parag

Photograph: BCCI

The Assam-born Parag had earlier gained viral fame for his energetic Bihu dance celebration during an IPL match.

Kohli's playful imitation was performed directly in front of Parag sitting in the dugout.

While the match didn't go India's way, Kohli's celebratory moment certainly left a pleasant impression.

REDIFF CRICKET
