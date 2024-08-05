Kohli Shows Off His Bihu Step

IMAGE: A screengrab of Virat Kohli channeling his inner Riyan Parag with a Bihu dance.

Virat Kohli stole the show with his infectious energy during India's second ODI against Sri Lanka.

After a routine catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kohli surprised everyone by breaking into a spontaneous dance move reminiscent of Riyan Parag's signature Bihu step.

Photograph: BCCI

The Assam-born Parag had earlier gained viral fame for his energetic Bihu dance celebration during an IPL match.

Kohli's playful imitation was performed directly in front of Parag sitting in the dugout.

While the match didn't go India's way, Kohli's celebratory moment certainly left a pleasant impression.