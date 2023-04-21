News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli, Sachin, Dhoni lose Twitter's blue tick

Kohli, Sachin, Dhoni lose Twitter's blue tick

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: April 21, 2023 09:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Under Elon Musk's leadership, Twitter introduced its paid subscription 'Twitter Blue,' which requires users to pay a monthly subscription fee for the verified ticks. Photograph: BCCI

Twitter removed verified ticks from top Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar as part of its legacy verification tick removal process.

 

Twitter started removing 'legacy verified ticks' from accounts after Elon Musk took over the company last year. The platform under his leadership introduced 'Twitter Blue', a paid subscription that requires users to pay a monthly fee for the verified ticks.

Virat Kohli

Even football star Cristiano Ronaldo lost his tick. Meanwhile, basketball star LeBron James still had his verification checkmark intact, indicating that he might have already subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Musk had earlier announced that verified ticks would be available for $8 per month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Sachin@50: 50 Interesting Facts
Sachin@50: 50 Interesting Facts
PIX: Cook, Sonam Enjoy Game Of Cricket
PIX: Cook, Sonam Enjoy Game Of Cricket
PIX: Preity's Treat For PBKS Fans
PIX: Preity's Treat For PBKS Fans
Has Apple's Roller-Coaster Ride In India Ended?
Has Apple's Roller-Coaster Ride In India Ended?
'Why was police car not taken to hospital doorstep?
'Why was police car not taken to hospital doorstep?
Should YOU Invest In Retirement Funds?
Should YOU Invest In Retirement Funds?
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes moments after launch
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes moments after launch

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Elon Musk sets Twitter blue tick charge at $8/month

Elon Musk sets Twitter blue tick charge at $8/month

Musk, The Blue Tick, Twitter's Future

Musk, The Blue Tick, Twitter's Future

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances