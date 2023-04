Photographs: BCCI

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta made head turns in Mohali on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Zinta, who looked a vision in a white and red salwar suit, interacted with PBKS fans and took pictures with them before the IPL 2023 game between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Punjab Cricket Association Inderjit Singh Bindra stadium.

Zinta made it a memorable evening for some fans as she continued her tradition of throwing Punjab Kings jerseys into the stands.