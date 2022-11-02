News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Elon Musk says Twitter will charge USD 8 a month for 'blue tick'

Elon Musk says Twitter will charge USD 8 a month for 'blue tick'

By Yoshita Singh
November 02, 2022 08:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates the account will now be available at a price of eight dollars per month.

Musk blasted the "current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark", using an expletive.

"Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month," he tweeted adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

 

With that price, he said, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.

He said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick "will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators".

A blue tick signifies that a particular account is verified "because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indian-origin techie 'helping' Musk to revamp Twitter
Indian-origin techie 'helping' Musk to revamp Twitter
Our rules apply to Twitter regardless of owner: Govt
Our rules apply to Twitter regardless of owner: Govt
Musk effect? Govt amends social media grievance rules
Musk effect? Govt amends social media grievance rules
Was Sheena Bora alive in July 2012?
Was Sheena Bora alive in July 2012?
England confident despite Ireland shock, says Buttler
England confident despite Ireland shock, says Buttler
Lakshya Sen crashes out of Hylo Open in first round
Lakshya Sen crashes out of Hylo Open in first round
PICS: Spurs win group; Liverpool finish behind Napoli
PICS: Spurs win group; Liverpool finish behind Napoli
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter

How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter

Twitter to form content moderation council: Musk

Twitter to form content moderation council: Musk

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances