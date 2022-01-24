News
Kohli requests media to refrain from publishing daughter Vamika's pictures

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 24, 2022 12:50 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have repeatedly asked media not to publish pictures of their daughter Vamika, who turned 1 earlier this month. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Monday requested the media to abstain from publishing his daughter Vamika's pictures, saying images of the infant shown by broadcasters during the third ODI against South Africa in Cape Town on Sunday was a case of being "taken off guard".

 

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have repeatedly asked media not to publish pictures of the toddler, who turned 1 earlier this month.

However, during the third ODI on Sunday when Kohli scored a half-century, the cameras panned towards Anushka, who was holding her daughter as the two celebrated the knock.

Within minutes, the video went viral with #Vamika trending on Twitter. Screenshots of the baby's face were also shared extensively on the social media platform.

"Hi guys! We realise that our daughters images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter," Kohli and Anushka said on Instagram.

"We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same.

"We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!" the duo added.

Last month, before heading to South Africa, while getting off the team bus Kohli had requested the paparazzi stationed outside the airport gates to avoid snapping pictures of his daughter.

In an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session last year, when enquired why the couple doesn't post pictures of Vamika on social media, Kohli had said, "we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

