News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli 'absolutely fit' for third Test but Siraj out

Kohli 'absolutely fit' for third Test but Siraj out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 10, 2022 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli during the Indian team's training session in Cape Town on Sunday. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday said he will return to the team for the series-deciding third Test against South Africa as he is "absolutely fit" but ruled out the participation of pacer Mohammed Siraj.

 

Kohli, who missed the second Test because of an upper back spasm, was part of the Indian team's training session at Newlands on Sunday. He batted without any visible discomfort, lunging forward to play the drives.

"I am absolutely fit," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

However, he added that Siraj will not feature in the game after he suffered a hamstring injury in Johannesburg, where India lost by seven wickets.

India will look to bounce back in the third and final Test of the series, starting in Cape Town on Tuesday.

India kicked off the South Africa tour on a perfect note, crushing the hosts by 113 runs in the series-opener at Centurion.

However, the Proteas won the second game to leave the three-match series level at 1-1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shashi Tharoor Salutes Virat Kohli
Shashi Tharoor Salutes Virat Kohli
Pant needs to figure out right time to attack: Dravid
Pant needs to figure out right time to attack: Dravid
Should India pick Ishant or Umesh in decider?
Should India pick Ishant or Umesh in decider?
Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia
Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia
Nadal calls Djokovic controversy 'a circus'
Nadal calls Djokovic controversy 'a circus'
Omicron may put export growth in slow lane
Omicron may put export growth in slow lane
Nearly 1000 Delhi cops infected with Covid
Nearly 1000 Delhi cops infected with Covid

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Will Kohli inspire India to historic triumph in SA?

Will Kohli inspire India to historic triumph in SA?

PIX: Kohli ready to return as Team India hit the nets

PIX: Kohli ready to return as Team India hit the nets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances