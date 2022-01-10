Rahane, Pujara's experience is priceless: Kohli

Transition in teams happens naturally and you can't force conversations: Kohli

IMAGE: Skipper Virat Kohli backs Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday made it clear that the current team management is not thinking of phasing out under-pressure senior players Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane as "transitions" can't be forced on individuals based on mere 'conversations'.

While both the senior players have found some form with fifties in the lost second Test against South Africa but prolonged inconsistency has given rise to questions on whether it is becoming unfair on the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari, who are forced to sit out despite decent performances.

With Iyer scoring a hundred and fifty on debut in the hone series against New Zealand and Vihari hitting an unbeaten 40 in his comeback Test in Johannesburg, Kohli was asked whether conversations have started on how to handle the transition phase and the skipper nipped it in the bud.

"Well, I obviously can't pinpoint when we will have a talk on transition. The game itself pans out in a way that transitions happen. It can't be forced by individuals," Kohli put forth his point pretty succinctly.

He came in defence of his senior teammates.

"If you look at the last Test, the way Jinx and Pujara batted, in second innings, that experience is obviously priceless for us, especially in series like these where we know that these guys have done the job in the past."

"These guys have performed in Australia the last time we were there. In the last Test, they played crucial knocks in crucial situations and that has a lot of value."

The skipper was of the opinion that conversations regarding transitions with individuals (no names taken) could be tricky and one should let that happen organically.

"I feel, transitions do happen and they happen naturally. Conversations can't be forced around transitions is what I feel."

"When the transition happens, everyone knows which direction the team is going, that's a very natural progression and I think we should leave transition to unfold itself and not necessarily force individuals in tricky or difficult situations," he said.