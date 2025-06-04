Kohli, Patidar dedicate IPL title to loyal supporters

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone with the IPL trophy. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Perhaps mindful of the tragedy outside the stadium, Virat Kohli was not his usual exuberant self but still managed to draw emotional roars from spectators who thronged the Chinnaswamy Stadium to be a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL trophy triumph celebrations in Bengaluru Wednesday.

At least four people died and several left injured in the stampede-like situation outside the stadium, where RCB did the fan engagement programme after their title win on Tuesday.

"I'm going to start off by repeating what our captain (Rajat Patidar) said (during the trophy presentation ceremony on Tuesday night). It's no more ee sala cup namde, it's ee sala cup namdu," said Kohli to a rousing applause and roar from the gathered crowd.

Kohli then dedicated the victory to RCB fans who stood with the team for 17 long years without a trophy to show.

"It's for all of you - the fans, the people of this wonderful city, people who've supported RCB through thick and thin. I've never seen any fanbase of any team in the world like this franchise. I'm going to give the loudest cheer for him (captain Rajat Patidar)," added Kohli, who then invited Patidar to speak to the crowd.

Patidar too lauded the loyal RCB fan base.

"Whenever I come here, I always like to start with Namaskara Bengaluru. It was a great moment for us.

"From the start of the season, everyone was clear about what we had to do. You all deserve the trophy. We all love you," said Patidar.

Earlier, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side landed in the city in the afternoon from Ahmedabad on a chartered flight, and their first official assignment of the day here was to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The entire squad met the CM at his office in the Vidhana Soudha, along with Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar.

After a short meeting inside the room, the players and the political leaders took their appointed place in the open dais in front of the state government headquarters.

The players were felicitated with the traditional Mysore Petta (turban) and garlands before they left for the stadium.

However, there was no open top bus parade as it was cancelled due to incessant rain and concerns surrounding crowd management owing to the chaos.

The players entered the stadium in the team bus with a large number of flag-waving fans running after the bus cheering them with slogans and chants.