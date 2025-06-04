HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Get ready, Bengaluru... the champions are coming home!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 04, 2025 09:28 IST

IMAGE: RCB stalwart Virat Kohli had earlier vowed to make it special for the fans in Bengaluru once the team returned with the trophy. Photograph: RCB/X

The wait is finally over—after 18 long years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, 2025, to lift the coveted trophy and script history.

 

To celebrate this iconic triumph with their passionate fans, RCB have announced a grand victory parade in Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 4. The celebrations will begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the victory procession starting from Vidhana Soudha and culminating at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A sea of red is expected to flood the city as the loyal '12th Man Army' comes together to mark this momentous occasion.

‘RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru. This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today the crown is yours,’ the franchise announced with heartfelt gratitude.

When to Watch:

• Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2025

• Time: From 3:30 PM IST onward

Where to Watch:

• Television Broadcast: Live on Star Sports Network

• Live Streaming: Available on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

The celebration promises to be electric, especially after RCB stalwart Virat Kohli had earlier vowed to make it special for the fans in Bengaluru once the team returned with the trophy. Now, with the crown finally theirs, RCB are ready to turn the city into a carnival of red and gold.

Get ready, Bengaluru. This celebration belongs to you.

Indian Premier League 2025

