News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » COVID-19: Umpires distribute food grains to help scorers, groundsmen

COVID-19: Umpires distribute food grains to help scorers, groundsmen

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 24, 2020 17:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BCCI

IMAGE: 'Lending a Hand' has now started distributing food essential to needy umpires, scorers and groundsmen (representational picture). Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

'Lending a Hand', an initiative by a group of former umpires, continued to help the local match officials, scorers and groundsmen, who are in distress due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown, by starting distribution of foodgrains.

 

The initiative, led by former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) managing committee member and ex-BCCI umpire Ganesh Iyer, had earlier raised funds for umpires and scorers whose livelihood has been hit hard following the suspension of cricket activities due to the pandemic.

With Maharashtra continuing to reel under the impact of the dreaded disease, which has infected over 6000 people in the state, 'Lending a Hand' has now started distributing food essential to needy umpires, scorers and groundsmen.

"Lending a Hand took up another initiative with the support of Manoj Berde (fellow Umpire from BARC) and are progressively supplying food essential to 50 needy Umpires, Scorers and Groundsmen," Iyer said on Friday.

"The process began a few days ago. Sandeep Thakur is coordinating on behalf of 'Lending a Hand' and is supported by a scorer in distribution. The first lot has been delivered comprising -- Tur Dal 1 kg, Rice 2 kg, Masala 1/4 kg, Wheat Flour 2 kg and refined soyabean oil."

Iyer said they had collected a total of Rs 5.04 lakh in their fund-raising initiative, of which Rs 4.30 lakh has been distributed.

"48 match officials have recieved Rs 7500 each and 14 other match officials have received Rs 5000 each," he said.

"We have a balance of Rs 74,000 left, which has been kept for emergencies. It will be disbursed in the last week."

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 700 lives and infected more than 23,000 people in the country. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Exclusive: Tendulkar's lockdown advice to Kohli & Co

Exclusive: Tendulkar's lockdown advice to Kohli & Co

'Happy birthday to inspirational, bossman Sachin'

'Happy birthday to inspirational, bossman Sachin'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use