Kohli leapfrogs Rohit to add another feather to his cap

IMAGE: Virat Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma to add another landmark to his illustrious career. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Star India batter Virat Kohli reached another landmark on day one of the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion on Tuesday to become the highest run-getter for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-2025.

The former India skipper surpassed Rohit Sharma to achieve the milestone. Kohli scored 2101 runs in 57 innings. While Rohit made 2097 runs in 42 innings.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara holds the third place on the list with 1769 runs in 62 innings. Following that Ajinkya Rahane (1589 runs in 49 innings) and Rishabh Pant (1575 runs in 41 innings) stand on the list respectively.

Kohli failed to make a mark in India's first inning and scored 38 runs from 64 balls with a strike rate of 59.38. The 35-year-old smashed 5 fours against the Proteas bowling attack.

However, he was unlucky in front of Kagiso Rabada after the pacer dismissed the batter in the 30.6 overs.