Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli knock keeps Bangalore's IPL playoff hopes alive

Kohli knock keeps Bangalore's IPL playoff hopes alive

May 20, 2022 01:23 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli on his way to 73 off 54 balls against Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli rediscovered his scoring touch to smash 73 off 54 balls and lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over table toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday, keeping his side's playoff hopes alive.

Set a target of 169 to win their final league game, Kohli opened the innings again and smashed eight fours and two sixes to give Bangalore a platform to chase down the total and move up to fourth place.

 

Kohli has had a poor season by his standards, which includes three ducks in the tournament. The knock was only his second fifty in 14 IPL innings, even as he crossed the 7,000-run mark for the franchise.

"I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team and that is what bothers me. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team," said Kohli.

"I have worked really hard. Before this game, I batted non-stop in the nets for 90 minutes. I came in very free and relaxed."

Bangalore must wait as Delhi Capitals, who have a better net run rate, could move level on points and reclaim fourth spot if they beat bottom side Mumbai Indians in their final game on Saturday.

Gujarat and second-placed Lucknow Super Giants have qualified for the playoffs.

COMMENT
Print this article
WATCH: When Kiwis Do Hera Pheri...
Watch out for this KKR star batter in next few IPLs
What's special about de Kock's century celebration...
PM Modi lauds Nikhat Zareen for 'fantastic' gold
IPL PIX: RCB beat GT to keep playoff hopes alive
Flood situation in Assam worsens, 7.18 lakh affected
Telangana CM congratulates World champion Nikhat

IPL 2022

