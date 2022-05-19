Watch out for this KKR star batter in next few IPLs

'Rinku is a player who KKR will invest in, no doubt, over the next few years and we will see him really progress and may even challenge for higher honours in time.'

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach Brendon McCullum says young batter Rinku Singh has been their find of IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach Brendon McCullum says young batter Rinku Singh has been their find of IPL 2022 and the franchise will invest in him in the coming years.



Rinku, who nearly pulled off an epic win with his breathtaking batting against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, earned high praise from McCullum.

"Absolutely he sure has (been the find of the season). Rinku is a player who KKR will invest in, no doubt, over the next few years and we will see him really progress and may even challenge for higher honours in time," McCullum, who is set to take over as England's next Test head coach, said.



Rinku, who scored 40 off just 15 balls, almost took his team to victory in their last league game against LSG at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.



Needing 21 from the last over bowled by Marcu Stoinis, left-hander Rinku hammered a four off the very first delivery before hitting back-to-back sixes to get 16 from three balls and put KKR on the course for victory.



But his dismissal off the fifth ball proved to be the turning point. He perished to a stunning catch by Evin Lewis in the deep on the off-side before Umesh Yadav was bowled off the last ball as KKR went down by a narrow margin of two runs.



Rinku, a left-handed batter and an off-break bowler, has been a revelation for KKR this season. Among others, the 24-year-old played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 42 against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.



"Not too many people are able to bat in middle-order and sort of be able to try (and) pull games out of the fire like he (Rinku) has almost done for us on a couple of occasions this year. Just a great guy, really pleased for him.



"I am heading in a different direction with the challenge of being able to coach England in front of me, but I will follow all KKR boys, particularly Rinku as well and all the guys I had to do fair bit in the last few years," McCullum said.