What Was Kohli Trying To Do?!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli looks down his trousers as he imitates Cameron Bancroft's infamous sandpaper gate incident. Photographs: Screengrab/X

India's stand-in skipper Virat Kohli decided to have some fun with spectators at the SCG on Sunday as he engaged in some banter with them.

On Day 3 of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, Kohli got cheeky and imitated Cameron Bancroft, referencing Australia's infamous 2018 sandpaper scandal.

Turning to the crowd, Virat showed his empty pockets, implying he has nothing illegal in his pockets and subtly hinting at the infamous incident.

The moment was captured by cameras around the same time Steve Smith's dramatic dismissal on the brink of a historic milestone, missing his 10,000th Test run.

Then captain Smith, Bancroft and David Warner were found guilty of attempting to tamper with the ball using sandpaper, during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018.