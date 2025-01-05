HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » What Was Kohli Trying To Do?!

What Was Kohli Trying To Do?!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minutes Read
Share:

January 05, 2025 11:45 IST

Virat Kohli looks down his trousers as he imitates Cameron Bancroft's infamous sandpaper gate incident

IMAGE: Virat Kohli looks down his trousers as he imitates Cameron Bancroft's infamous sandpaper gate incident. Photographs: Screengrab/X

India's stand-in skipper Virat Kohli decided to have some fun with spectators at the SCG on Sunday as he engaged in some banter with them.

 

On Day 3 of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, Kohli got cheeky and imitated Cameron Bancroft, referencing Australia's infamous 2018 sandpaper scandal.

Virat Kohli gestures

Turning to the crowd, Virat showed his empty pockets, implying he has nothing illegal in his pockets and subtly hinting at the infamous incident.

The moment was captured by cameras around the same time Steve Smith's dramatic dismissal on the brink of a historic milestone, missing his 10,000th Test run.

Virat Kohli implying he has nothing illegal in his pockets

Then captain Smith, Bancroft and David Warner were found guilty of attempting to tamper with the ball using sandpaper, during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test
How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test
PIX: Australia end India's reign in BGT series
PIX: Australia end India's reign in BGT series
Bumrah frustrated on missing out on 'spiciest wicket'
Bumrah frustrated on missing out on 'spiciest wicket'
Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit's future
Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit's future
Aus coach McDonald accuses India of 'intimidation'
Aus coach McDonald accuses India of 'intimidation'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Indicators You Have Low Estrogen Levels

webstory image 2

5 Winter-Friendly Beverages To Keep Warm

webstory image 3

The OnePlus Watch 3 Series Will Mind Your Health

VIDEOS

The Evolution of Forro in Brazil and Its Growing Popularity in Russia2:35

The Evolution of Forro in Brazil and Its Growing...

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after vacation1:03

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after...

Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton1:48

Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD